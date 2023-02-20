If you grow raspberries in your yard or on your farm, you’ve probably heard of or experienced spotted wing drosophila.
Spotted wing drosophila is a small fruit fly, about 2-3 millimeters in size. In Minnesota, spotted wing drosophila primarily attacks raspberries, blackberries (and other cane berries), blueberries, strawberries and wine grapes. This tiny pest has caused huge obstacles in berry and grape production.
This invasive fruit fly, which lays its eggs in ripe raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and wine grapes causes substantial damage. Unlike other fruit flies, which for the most part affect damaged or overripe fruit, spotted wing drosophila larvae feed on healthy, intact, ripening fruits.
They feed on soft-skinned fruits in particular. They do not attack healthy apples, pears, or cherry tomatoes. However, if these fruits become damaged, spotted wing drosophila can successfully infest them, too.
Spotted wing larvae feed within the fruits causing brown, sunken areas and it is possible that larval feeding symptoms won't show until after crops are harvested. If berries are stored at room temperature, larvae can hatch after the fruit has been picked, so fruit that was normal may be soft and maggot-infested a day or two later. Mature larvae may crawl out of fruit stored on the counter.
Berry and grape growers in Minnesota have worked to manage this pest with conventional and organic pesticides, changing farm infrastructure (using netting to cover crops), picking more often, and cooling fruit to slow or stop larval development. Even with these measures in place, spotted wing drosophila still regularly damages high-value fruit crops.
University researchers are studying the potential of using a tiny wasp to help manage spotted wing drosophila. Part of the studies will involve releasing this wasp on farms. The wasp is Ganapsis brasiliensis, a 1.5-1.75 millimeter-long parasitoid wasp native to Asia that showed up in the Pacific Northwest on its own.
These wasps are small and solitary, and they rely on spotted wing drosophila to complete their life cycle. They are a natural enemy of spotted wing drosophila because they need them to reproduce. These tiny wasps lay their eggs inside of the spotted wing drosophila larvae and the developing wasps feed on the drosophila larvae from the inside.
This wasp appears to pose minimal risks to other insects, and in 2023, universities across the country will be releasing this wasp to study its ability to parasitize spotted wing drosophila and adapt to new habitats. Researchers will try to determine how effective it is, so as of now, there is no guarantee of this wasp’s effectiveness.
University of Minnesota researcher, Dr. Mary Rogers, is seeking farms that grow berries and use few pesticides to study how well this wasp performs in Minnesota. If you’d like your farm to be considered for participation in studies taking place in 2023 and 2024, please complete an application form at: https://z.umn.edu/swdparasitoid. Please note that these studies are for farms only. Contact me at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165 with any questions.