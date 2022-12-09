There is a common saying that in Minnesota we have two seasons — winter and road construction. With the onset of winter, the majority of the city’s local improvement projects have been finalized, with those not completed in 2022 suspended until next spring.
There were two road reconstruction projects done by the city this past year. The first was 10th Street SW, next to Jefferson Elementary School. This project, in addition to utility and pavement replacement, included slight widening of the road (to make parking more comfortable), “bump-outs” at the intersection with Home Place Road to enhance pedestrian safety, and of course the re-opening of Home Place on the north side of 10th Street SW. The other street was Faribault Road, between Jensen Drive and Townsquare Lane, which also included a trail segment detailed further on.
The largest utility project in 2022 was the construction of a new elevated water tower on the extreme north end, in the Met Con Business Park, along the east side of Interstate 35. The concrete pedestal was completed, and assembly of the 750,000-gallon steel tank was started. That will be raised to the top and finished early next summer, topping out at around 200 feet tall.
Other utility work included the start of sanitary sewer and lift station along Riverchase Court, the new roadway east of Willow Street into the former Lockerby and VP Online Auction properties. Private construction on a new 77-unit market rate apartment building was also started in the same location.
Trail improvements in 2022 included the construction of a new segment along Lyndale Avenue, from Townsquare Lane down to Highland Place. This is one of three segments planned for Lyndale Avenue, with the other two scheduled for 2023, going from Townsquare Lane north to 7th Street NW. This connection will then allow trail users to go north and east along the existing trail system, reaching a new critical trail connection along the south side of TH 3/20th Street NW east of Hulett Avenue, going under the railroad and into North Alexander Park, also scheduled for construction in 2023.
The newest park in the city, Fleckenstein Bluffs Park, was completed this summer. This park is located on the northeast end of downtown, and includes a restroom/picnic shelter building, playground, parking, sidewalks, and a river overlook platform. Other significant park work done in 2022 was on the south end of town, in Prairie Park, where a parking lot was installed off 21st Street SW, and the park was graded, tiled, and seeded to make the large, open turf area more useable. The playground that was scheduled to be installed this fall has been delayed to 2023.
In addition to the projects undertaken by the City, the previous listing representing only a portion, there was a lot of private construction that occurred in 2022. A sample of this includes the completion of the Straight River Apartments, a 111-unit market rate project next to Fleckenstein Bluffs Park, the start of the Riverchase Apartments previously mentioned, a new Kwik Trip (scheduled to open next week) on Second Avenue NW south of 20th Street NW, and Malecha Auto Body on the other side of 20th Street NW from the new Kwik Trip.
Rice County also broke ground on the new Public Safety Center (PSC), located in the northeast area of the city, east of Trunk Highway 3. While construction on their project is in its early stages, 2023 and 2024 will see much more activity associated with this, beyond their buildings and site work. The City is scheduled to construct a roundabout at the intersection of TH 3 and 30th Street NW in 2023, along with new roadways to the east, serving the PSC as well as other existing and proposed development.
For those interested in seeing what other projects the city has scheduled over the next several years, I would invite you to take a look at our five-year capital improvement plan. The plan is scheduled for approval at the next City Council meeting and will be available on the city’s website (ci.faribault.mn.us) afterward. So enjoy the winter weather, as Minnesota’s other season will be back before we know it.