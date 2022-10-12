Experience comes in many ways and not just from age. When choosing a county commissioner we need to look at who brings new skills. Sam Temple is that man.
While work and life experience are important, our current county commissioners already have plenty of that. We need someone with a strong background in technology, research skills, and time spent with people from a variety of cultural backgrounds.
Those of us who graduated from high school over 40 to 50 years ago, (like most county commissioners) had very few classmates that didn't look like us and we sure didn't have any computers. That was a different world. Sam brings a new voice of experience that adds to our County Board.
We hear complaints about young people not getting involved in service organizations or lacking a work ethic. Sam provides a role model and voice for voters under 40 and encouragement to get involved.
Sam brings experience in government from working on the Faribault Planning Commission, historical background from work at the Rice County Historical Society, cultural awareness from work at the Faribault Diversity Coalition, and listening skills from interviews on local cable television.
Sam Temple brings an energy and offers a balance to our County Board that will best serve us now and into the future. Sam can relate to new businesses, staff, constituents and changing technological needs. Sam Temple has the experience we need.
