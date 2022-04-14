With the recent events in the Ukraine, we have all heard stories about Chernobyl. This now famous city contains the site of one of the worst, if not the worst, accidents at a nuclear facility.
This accident is documented in a great series called “Chernobyl.” As I watched the series I enjoyed it for its technical expertise and for its insights into how old-style reactors worked.
I also enjoyed it for the insights into how socialist Stalinist hierarchies deal with scientific and engineering uncertainties. It is reminiscent of some of the things that we’ve been seeing in the West around issues like climate change and vaccination policies.
As I have been watching our Republic struggle over the past couple of decades I have realized that the nuclear reactor is a great metaphor for describing political situations. In particular, design flaws in the reactor system, as seen in Chernobyl, can lead to serious problems in the management of those structures.
A nuclear reactor is essentially a tightly controlled nuclear reaction. The intensity of the reaction is controlled by control rods. As these rods are inserted, the reactions should slow down. As they are withdrawn, the system begins to heat up, producing energy. Failure to correctly manage and balance the competing needs can lead to a meltdown of the core.
Why do I want to compare our government to a nuclear reactor? Well, like the reactor, we have a carefully written design — one that is supposed to give us “a Republic ... if you can keep it” (famously attributed to Benjamin Franklin as he came out of the Constitutional Convention).
Like the nuclear reactor, the Constitution was designed to limit government and to strike the proper balance between a frozen aristocracy (such as those who supported the kings) and the volatile public (which famously brought us the French Reign of Terror, ca 1789).
The Constitution — the controlling document that describes our government — was written to balance the power of the mob with the power of the aristocracy. The Constitution was written by elites who had studied history and power and had studied the previous attempts at democracies, federations and republics. Based on their deep understanding of history, they put together a structure with carefully balanced powers.
The balancing act that they created had three official components: the executive, legislative and judicial branches, and the helper class known as the free press, (sometimes called the fourth estate).
Watching France descending into the Reign of Terror and knowing the sorts of things that the mob will do, and having seen how an autocracy with royalty can increasingly oppress the servant and merchant classes, those founding elites settled on a republic in an attempt to create a controlled and balanced system.
Anticipating the design of a nuclear reactor, they built in control rods to help manage the processes of government. Three of those control rods are of interest now.
The first control was the split legislative branch, with one part (the House) representing the democratic populace. The other half (the Senate) was to be the thoughtful and deliberative representatives of the autocrats.
Indeed, the election of senators was left to the individual states to manage, which meant the individual states’ legislatures. However, in 1913 this control rod was removed (17th Amendment).
A second control rod was taxation. The original Constitution did not permit an income tax.
Leaving income untaxed meant that the accumulation of wealth might be held back, since the allowable taxes would primarily impact property and other capital. This would serve to slow down the wealth disparities that too often collapsed societies as the poor became increasingly desperate to access a fair share of the wealth. With the passing of the 16th Amendment in 1909, this control rod was removed.
The third control rod was the free press. A well-informed population of educated voters would be kept informed and in control by the continued oversight and reporting of a free press.
Unfortunately, current events have shown that this control rod, too, has been pulled out.
In the days of the Constitution, information traveled at the speed of a horse, and emotional responses were limited to the sorts of mobs that a rabble-rouser could bring together from a soapbox.
Nowadays, with the electronic support of social media amplified by the powerful mathematics of their algorithms, the free press is no longer able to dampen the heat of our political discussions. The process of removing this control rod (ironically, by democratizing the press through social media) is underway.
With three of the control rods pulled out, many fear that the nation is experiencing a political meltdown.
A blizzard of organizations have formed in an effort to pour water on our politics, but they are fighting a losing battle.
Every time we see a Congressional action that is split cleanly on purely political lines we are seeing yet another dollop of molten core eating away at our political structure.
The meltdown is becoming more and more the only story we hear, and it is time for us to stop admiring the problem and start looking for our Braver Angels to bring us together again.