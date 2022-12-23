Are you worried about political conflict with friends and family this holiday season?
Many say the United States of America is more divided now than ever. Statistics from the 2022 election show nearly a 50/50% division between voters:
Rice County covers two congressional districts. Rep. Brad Finstad won with 54% of the vote and Rep. Angie Craig won with 51%.
The U.S. Senate finished 51 Democrats and 49 Republicans, and the U.S. House with 222 Republicans and 213 Democrats.
“... half the voters who said democracy was ‘very threatened’ voted for Republican candidates, while 48% voted for Democrats,” according to The Hill.
The Hill also reveals 27% of voters ranked abortion the most important issue in determining their vote, while inflation was listed by 31%.
A CNN poll showed 28% of voters intended to express opposition to President Donald Trump, while 33% voted to oppose President Joe Biden.
In the Bible, Mark 3:25 says, “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
In President Abraham Lincoln’s often misquoted 1838 “Lyceum Address,” he describes threats to American freedom: “It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher…”.
Division can make holidays uncomfortable or even explosive. An article in YouGov found only 40% of voters said their spouse/partner voted for the same party, 46% about family members, and 41% about friends.
Why are we so divided? There are more reasons than a short article can list. Humans are complex individuals with different interests and beliefs.
I believe the question this holiday season is not why this division, but who benefits, and what can we do about it? Does it benefit your family? Our country? Or does it weaken us?
I see elected officials from all political parties call for unity. However, these appeals demand the opposing side stop fighting, which often has the opposite effect.
As individuals at the grassroots level, we have the opportunity to encourage our leaders to represent their constituents on issues most affecting our towns.
As we gather this season, we can be the change we want to see in the world. Take a friend, old or new, from across the aisle out to coffee. I recommend three keys to this conversation:
1. Avoid labels and assumptions. Not everyone votes for a party or even a single issue. Find out the motivations behind your friend or family member’s support.
2. Listen more than talk. Most of us aren’t idealogues, nor do we fit neatly into boxes. Discover issues you agree on. Some suggestions from the New American Majority:
• 91% of Americans oppose racial discrimination.
• 82% of swing voters pick free-market capitalism over big government socialism.
• 84% of Americans think American ideals are worth fighting for.
3. Understand your relationship is more important than the argument.
I love Lex Fridman’s quote, “I am not right wing or left wing. I am a human being who listens, empathizes, learns, and thinks. Labels lessen our capacity for empathy and free thought.”