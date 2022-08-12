I learned long ago that the hunting and fishing of autumn is easier to enjoy when I’m in tuned up and in good physical shape. I have also found when my four-legged hunting partner is in shape, we are both happier.
I always begin by walking. I use my phone app to purposefully count steps. I gradually increase the number of steps daily for about two weeks. The idea here is to start slowly and avoid any injury. I wear the boots I intend to hunt in. It’s really important to pay attention to any unusual foot problems. Most years the only problem is a blister. It is better to prevent them than it is to treat them after the fact.
Two pair of light socks can frequently do the trick. They help prevent the friction that causes blistering. But if you still feel hot spots stop walking and make any adjustments. Sometimes there’s a wrinkle in the sock and sometimes the boot itself has a bump or a bad seam. These boot flaws can be trimmed and even sanded down.
If, despite your best efforts, you get a blister, treat it with an antibiotic cream and band aids. Companies often market blister treatment kits and they work very well. Be sure to keep the site clean and covered.
Part of my walking regime includes training my dog. I’m always amazed at the emptiness of local wildlife management areas. I never see a person working on retrieving or just basic training. Then a week before the end of September, the wildlife areas are alive with dogs and hunters trying to catch up. The bottom line is, you can’t catch up. Instead, there are whistles blowing and wild gesticulating and some vocabulary better suited to an aircraft carrier.
I always begin serious training in August. I work the dog in the early morning to avoid the heat. For me, I like a temperature below seventy degrees. I’m training beagles these days and they seem to enjoy it. I’m also lucky because my wife actively walks the dogs about three times a day so they are already in good shape. Beside baseline conditioning I train for basic commands: sit, heel, and recall. My dogs are trained to come to me when their electric collar beeps. That reduces the need for whistles and shouts.
A couple things that should be remembered. If your dog is out of shape be careful and go slowly. Remember early morning dew makes scenting difficult. Even the best dogs can have trouble because there’s too much moisture. For years I had springer spaniels and they had a hard time finding a retrieving dummy and when the grass was real green. I don’t know why but it seemed to be a fact.
Training and conditioning have another benefit. They improve the bond between hunter and dog. That bond is always important. all dogs want to please and conditioning allows them to do that. A dog that’s in shape has what he needs to please his hunter. A hunter that is in top shape enjoys his days afield more than ever.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.
