The morning looked clear and the wind was light. I was sitting on a fence line tucked next to a giant round bale. I scouted this place for a few weeks and it had all the ingredients of a good dove location. Mourning doves need food. The food source was right in front of me, a picked hay field. Doves eat huge amounts of food each day mostly in the form of seeds from small grain fields.
Doves also need water, probably more water than one would think. I’ve hunted doves all over and one year I had the chance to hunt them in New Mexico. Down there, all you hunt is water tanks. Big stock tanks out in the middle of the high desert.
I could have hunted water too. A small pond is just down the fence line from where I was sitting, so I had both bases covered. The doves like water holes that have a shoreline. They like five feet of sand or mud between the weeds and the water. Heavy cover right up to the water is undesirable when it comes to doves.
The seed component of the dove’s diet was right in front of me, a picked and baled hay field. Seeds are the main source of food in a doves diet. Dove hunters love to see a whole field of sunflowers. Doves love to see them too. In places like South Dakota hunters hunt these fields hard and they have great success. Wheat, and oat fields are the best but farmers are growing less and less of these crops.
That morning also included some decoys. Dove decoys can be placed in branches high in trees or bushes. The secret here is that they need to be visible from far away. This visible component is very important. Many hunters use spinning wing decoys, but I don’t. Word is they work very well.
Any shotgun could work for doves. I use a side by side .28 gauge. It is a Garbi firearm. Made in Spain by Basque separatists. A beautiful gun, straight stock, two triggers and choked modified and full. Most hunters select a twelve gauge in pump or automatic versions. These shotguns can’t, by law, hold more than three shells.
A few words to the wise. Doves fly at up to sixty miles per hour. They are extremely difficult to target. They also twist and turn on the approach making the difficult to successfully shoot.
Doves are one of the most abundant game birds in North America. I Minnesota, most doves are gone after the first two weeks or so in the season. By the end of September most years doves have migrated out of the area.The daily limit for doves in Minnesota is fifteen. This healthy bag limit is testimony to the birds abundance.
That day, next to the hay bale, I didn’t shoot any doves. The sunrise, however, was electric. Three deer made their way along the corn a hundred yards to my left, and heard a number of pheasants cackling at the emergence of a new day. I’ll be back for another try soon.
Dove season in Minnesota is from Sept. 1 until Nov. 29.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.
