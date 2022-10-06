To the editor:The Rice County attorney race is contested this year. This means the citizens of Rice County have a choice for the first time since 2014.
Do you choose more of the same? Or do you choose to make a change and vote for a candidate who will work towards a better future for all the citizens of Rice County?
To this point in the campaign, Mr. Fossum (the incumbent) has refused to debate his challenger and discuss the current issues in his office. If you aren’t aware, Mr. Fossum was given multiple opportunities to debate the incumbent when he was the challenger. Now, Mr. Fossum appears unwilling to speak to and inform the very people who elected him. Ask yourself why.
Mr. Fossum recently posted a video boasting self congratulations on his fiscal responsibility and ability to run the office “appropriately.” During his tenure, there has been a wrongful termination payout, a law enforcement investigation involving his office, and repeated employee turnover. None of these situations resonate to me as a taxpayer as “responsible” or “appropriate”.
Mr. Fossum recently spoke on the radio and blamed the courts for a case backlog. Do you want a pass the buck leader or one who works collaboratively to find solutions?
During debates in 2014, Mr. Fossum stated that the county attorney should be held responsible for the functioning of his office. In November do just that and hold Mr. Fossum responsible. Vote for change, Vote for a better Rice County. Vote for Brian Mortenson.
