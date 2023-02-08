The Faribault Lions Club, chartered in 1921, once again held its annual “all you can eat” pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday. This year marked the 56th year of making pancakes from the secret recipe that has been passed down within one of the Lions member’s families.
Lion Bill Harkins, known as the “Pancake King” made the secret-recipe pancakes for decades. He passed the recipe onto his son in-law, Lion Bob Cross, who in turn has passed along the secret recipe to his son, Lion Tim Cross.
Several people who attend the breakfast year-to-year have tried to get the recipe without success, including many of the Lion members.
The pancake breakfast started the same day as the first NFL/AFL Championship game in 1966. It has always been held the first Sunday in February, which for years was the day of the big game.
The breakfast was cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. When the big game has moved to the second Sunday in February, the Lions decided to continue their tradition of serving breakfast on the first Sunday of February.
The first breakfast in 1966 was held at South Central College. But it soon outgrew its space and was moved to the Faribault Eagles Club, where it continued until the move to the American Legion in 2022.
Lion Ray Sanders took on the lead role as chair for the pancake breakfast since its beginning. He relinquished that role in 2014 after 48 years. Now we call him the pancake breakfast chair emeritus.
It was most heartening to see Lion and family members at this year’s breakfast.
The pancake breakfast has always been well supported by the community. Many people have attended the breakfast for over 40 years. Part of the draw for many people is the socializing and knowledge that they are contributing to the many causes the Lions support.
We couldn’t put on the breakfast without the help of local businesses including Fareway, Hy-Vee, State Bank, KDHL, Faribault Daily News, Faribault Print Shop, Richie Eye Clinic, local churches, and all of the businesses who put our poster in the window. And of course, the Faribault Emeralds and the American Legion were vital to our success.
The Lions motto is “We Serve” and the funds raised at this event are devoted to a variety of Lion’s local and statewide charitable programs.
Some of the local projects the Faribault Lions support include providing dictionaries to third graders, scholarships to students at South Central College, providing eye examinations and glasses to children in need, donating to Faribault school projects/programs, and supporting the Minnesota State Academies for the Blind and Deaf as well as other local programs. Our newest ventures include recycling plastic and packaging food at the Community Action Center.
Most people recognize that the Lions have long supported programs for the visually impaired, and many of our fundraising monies go towards vision programs (Eye Bank, Leader Dog, etc.). The funds also support other Lions programs within Minnesota and our community that include diabetes, hearing loss, hunger, childhood cancer, the environment and disaster relief.
Although there are boxes around the community where people can donate their old or used eyeglasses and hearing aids, each year at the pancake breakfast the Lions also accept used eyeglasses and hearing aid donations from people attending. These are then recycled and eventually distributed in developing countries, helping those who have never had access to glasses they may need for a job or school.
The Faribault Lions have continued with their breakfast for 56 years, and plan on doing it for at least another 56 years. With the continued support of the community, that plan will be successful.