Lion Steve.jpg
Steven Wasserman

The Faribault Lions Club, chartered in 1921, once again held its annual “all you can eat” pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday. This year marked the 56th year of making pancakes from the secret recipe that has been passed down within one of the Lions member’s families.

Steve Wasserman is a member of the Faribault Lions Club.

