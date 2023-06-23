Last week, on the way to a fishing spot along a cold water stream, I encountered a giant snapping turtle crossing the road. This thing was huge and he was taking his time. I’m aware of the bite of these turtles and have no desire to tangle with them. I also hate the thought of one squished along the road. This particular road posed no danger of that, however, because traffic was nearly nonexistent.

Turtle on the Road

Roads can be a deadly obstacle for turtles, especially in June, which is nesting season for turtles and females are looking for a place to lay their eggs. (Nate Brelsford/FreeImages)

Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

