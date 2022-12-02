A week ago, I drove past the Faribault Woolen Mill, and to my surprise, I saw a dad and a young girl walking down the middle of the river on the ice. I was shocked, frankly.
The river is so low that, if the ice broke, they would have probably been in 6 inches of water. Admittedly, not a deadly situation, but probably not a good practice.
I decided I would cruise around the lakes and check out what was happening. Sure enough, there were a couple ice houses on several lakes in the area.
Local anglers told me there were between 3 and 6 inches in some spots. It was a cold week of overnight temps, and when I examined my favorite lake, the ice looked good. Not all ice is the same, and no ice is ever entirely safe. However, good clear ice, ice that isn’t cloudy, is usually the most reliable form of ice. Cloudy ice is generally less safe. Freezing and thawing impacts the safety of ice, regardless of thickness.
Other factors that impact the safety of ice are equally important. On larger lakes, wind is often a significant factor. Wind breaks ice up and delays freezing. On smaller local lakes wind can be less of a factor.
Current can contribute to spotty safe conditions. Lakes that have a river channel that flows through them can have surprisingly thin ice along that channel. This makes travel on ice very tricky. Some years, currents scour away the ice itself and the ice can go from a safe foot or so to just inches. The ice skater or angler may not be aware of the exact location of the channel, and river channels shift from year to year. Caution here is the name of the game.
Odd as it may sound, some lakes are impacted by schools of rough fish. Carp schooling impacts ice thickness. Fisher people need to be aware of that unique possibility. In some lakes carp are netted and harvested, but the netting has negligible impact on carp numbers.
Some lakes have an inflow from springs. These springs dramatIcally effect ice thickness. Some springs are visible well into the winter others are not.
I would suggest those walking around the lakes also keep their dogs on a leash. On my trip around the lakes I noticed a black lab frolicking about a hundred yards from shore. A dangerous situation for both dogs and their owners. General recommendations are pretty simple. Less than four inches of ice and you should keep off. Four inches or more can be safe for foot travel, five to seven inches is safe for snowmobile traffic, nine to to twelve is safe for a car.
In the interest of full disclosure, I went through the ice many years ago. I was checking traps on the Cedar River, south of Austin, Minnesota. I had walked exactly the same path on the river 20 times or so when I fell.
I managed to get out using a walking staff and a lot of work. It was terrifying. By the time I got back to the car, my clothes were frozen to my body, and I had the early signs of hypothermia.
It is not an experience I ever want to repeat. So far, with caution, I haven’t. Use common sense this winter when near the ice.