...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Being in 4H has been a very rewarding experience for me as a member and a youth leader in 4-H. My club, the Webster Willing Workers, love doing as many service projects as we can, despite being a very small club.
Just recently at our February meeting, we discussed making and donating tie blankets, and making first aid kits for the Rice County fair animal barns. We also reflected on our time at Feed My Starving Children, which we did as a club on Feb. 10.
This was one of my favorite service activities, and many in our club also wanted to go back. Even though we weren't packing meals for those in our direct community, we always try to look for any opportunity to help people.
After all, 4-H is not just about helping your friends and family in need, but helping to make the whole world a better place, as well as helping those in your community. I think Feed My Starving Children is the perfect place to do just that.
As far as helping those in our community, we’ve done food drives, called bingo and feeding birds at assisted living homes, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and ditch pick-up.
All of these unique experiences give me a new perspective and new ideas on what I can do for my community and others, and how it helps them, and even help myself in a certain way. We’re always bringing up new project and activity ideas so we can go out and try new experiences, while also helping to make our community better.
My favorite project we do as a club that I think helps a lot is cleaning up the ditch on a 2-mile section of Highway 19 west on Lonsdale. We do this every fall, going as four groups, two for each half of the section, one on either side of the road. Doing this helps keep the trash from building up where it shouldn’t, and keeps the roadsides looking clean.
I love that our club does this project because it allows me to get outside and do something, while helping me feel like I’m doing something good for the community and the environment at the same time.
In all, I feel that doing all of these projects has helped me grow into the person I am today. I like to think that I am a hardworking, honest person whenever possible, and I hope I can spread that to other people in my own community, club, family and world.