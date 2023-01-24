...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Eleven years ago I joined Rice County 4-H, a program that, little did I know, would change my life.
Many think that 4-H is mainly about showing livestock. While that may be a part of it, 4-H has so much more to offer youth.
In my time with 4-H, I have been able to attend many camps, meet many lifelong friends and attend fun workshops that allow me to meet other youth from all over the state.
I encourage any person to try 4-H. I never knew there was so much in every area of interest to offer. Whatever your interest is, 4-H has something for you.
I started out in 4-H doing general projects (crafts, photography, veterinary science projects and pet displays) and showing my American Eskimo in the Dog Project. Some of my favorite 4-H memories come from the county Dog Project.
It has taught me so much about hard work, patience, respect and responsibility, which has helped me become the person I am today. The environment is so lively and we are all there to support each other and have clean competitive fun.
The dog project also taught me that it's not always about the ribbon color, or the title, it's about what you have learned and to remember that you already have the best prize, your dog.
I have broadened my showing to dairy and meat goats, swine and cattle. I have also had the opportunity to show in Premier Showmanship.
4-H has become a second home to me. It has opened many doors to exciting opportunities that I wouldn't have gotten otherwise.
Another highlight for me is the way it has helped me grow in confidence, which has opened so many doors for me.
In 4-H, there is interviewing. During this, you interact with adults and talk about your project area. Showmanship is another area in showing livestock and other animals. These two things taught me to be confident and helped me with my knowledge and interviewing skills.
I have gotten involved in many things because of the confidence I gained from this. I love to help in 4-H, especially the Dog Project. I have taken on the role of showmanship trainer. I love to share my knowledge and passion with youth learning how to bond with and show their dogs.