The documentary movie, “2000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza, offers compelling evidence from election intelligence group, True the Vote, that the 2020 elections were manipulated through a well-coordinated strategy. That strategy involved $350 million in private donations, prepared activist organizations, paid operatives and accommodating election officials.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla Chan, donated $350 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). CTCL then redistributed the funds to thousands of city and county election officials in 47 states for the purpose of hiring staff, buying mail-in ballot machinery and expanding drop box locations in ‘less privileged locations’ “to counter the effects of COVID pandemic on the general elections,” according to CTCL website.
Zuckerberg also donated $69 million to the Center for Election Innovation and Research, which disbursed money to non-government organizations (NGOs) for “urgent voter education assistance.”
True the Vote (TTV) was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht. With the assistance of Gregg Phillips, an election intelligence expert, they share findings regarding their investigation into ballot trafficking in the 2020 General Election.
TTV purchased volumes of geo-spatial data (10 trillion cell phone pings) in five key states and then created a digital fence around select ballot drop boxes to record how many times the same cell phone traveled inside that fence. (Geo-spatial data is the unique identifiable tracking signal of each cellphone. It is effectively used by federal agencies, military intelligence, law enforcement and marketing companies).
According to D’Souza, “The purchased geo-tracking records showed that individuals first stopped at left-wing activist organizations (stash houses), collected a batch or a satchel of votes, and like a mailman, went on a route to drop off the votes at multiple sites. The deliveries often occurred in the middle of the night, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.”
True the Vote also collected 4 million minutes of government video surveillance footage at drop boxes in question. The videos confirm patterns, routes and visual identities of ballot traffickers, or ‘mules,’ that verify how hundreds of thousands of ballots were transported to drop boxes across key battleground states, with the same mules going to the same drop boxes multiple times.
‘Mule’ refers to paid professional middlemen who transported illegal votes to ten or more mail-in drop boxes. TTV estimates that more than 2,000 mules stopped at an average of 40 drop boxes, inserted an average of five ballots per drop, and added at least 400,000 illegal votes to totals in key states such as Arizona and Georgia — enough to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
During the May premiere of “2000 Mules,” Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips announced they will be releasing all the addresses of stash houses run by the NGOs that orchestrated this massive criminal racketeering operation in multiple states.
Minnesota received $7.2 million from Zuckerberg for 2020 elections — $6 million alone went to Minneapolis, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. Did Zucker bucks enable election fraud in Minnesota?