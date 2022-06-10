After reading former State Republican Representative Lynda Boudreau’s column entitled "‘2000 Mules’ offers compelling evidence" about a movie currently being shown locally and nationwide that alleges to provide proof of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, I had to see if there was any factually evidence.
Lynda mentioned Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True the Vote, who is assisted by Gregg Phillips. I suggest readers go to revelnews.org/article/true-the-vote-big-lie-election-fraud. The site documents how Catherine, Gregg and lawyer James Bopp have gotten millions of dollars in contributions without providing substantiated proof of widespread voter fraud while enriching themselves.
Lynda gives the impression the millions of dollars Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, donated to the 2020 election was somehow used illegally. Again, I encourage readers to check out the true facts. The millions donated enabled greater voter access, which is a basic right in this country, isn’t it?
I suggest readers also go to the website suggested in the editor’s note, tinyurl.com/4djvch3s, and read the article entitled, "Film’s claim of 2k ballot ‘mules’ has gaping holes." It describes the film content as “based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data, which is not precise enough to confirm that somebody deposited a ballot into a drop box, according to experts.”
I know Lynda has a right to say whatever she wants, but at some point doesn’t it just become embarrassing to keep repeating baseless claims? When is Republican leadership going to speak up and end this election fraud nonsense?
If there was widespread election fraud in 2020 why did so many Republicans get elected nationwide. Doesn’t that mean they won because of election fraud? Does that make any sense?