With new discoveries in the area emerald ash borer (EAB) continues its way across Minnesota. Homeowners are rushing to buy DIY insecticide treatments or contacting tree care companies to help save their trees. While these products are effective if properly used; ignoring the label and/or state of the tree can mean dead ash, an expensive bill, and an unhappy owner.


Shane Bugeja is the agriculture, food and natural resources extension educator for Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.

