With new discoveries in the area emerald ash borer (EAB) continues its way across Minnesota. Homeowners are rushing to buy DIY insecticide treatments or contacting tree care companies to help save their trees. While these products are effective if properly used; ignoring the label and/or state of the tree can mean dead ash, an expensive bill, and an unhappy owner.
EAB kills ash by eating the living part (the cambium) inside the tree. When this area is gone, nutrients cannot flow between the roots and the canopy. This interruption causes leaf loss and eventual decline. Most EAB treatments use insecticides which are meant to be “pumped” throughout the plant’s vascular system (aka they are “systemic”). This can be done by bark sprays, soil application (aka “drenches”), and trunk injections. Common active ingredients include emamectin benzoate, azadirachtin (from neem oil), and neonicotinoids like dinotefuran or imidacloprid.
Still, an ash tree which has lost half or more of its leaf cover from EAB will (likely) not be saved. At that point, even if the insects inside were eliminated, the amount of permanent damage leads to a drastically shortened lifespan and inability to resist any stress. Let’s think of it in another way—imagine that you (an ash tree) just recovered from a bacterial illness (EAB) by completing your antibiotic treatment (insecticide). Afterwards, your lungs are scarred and you can barely breathe (damaged cambium). All of a sudden, you are forced to run a mini-marathon (a drought), would you make it? Most people (ashes) may not.
Another situation in which EAB treatments do not work is when the tree is too big. Many “drenches” fall into this category. There may be exceptions, but most drench products available at big box stores are not recommended to treat trees that are greater than a certain diameter. Specifically, we recommend contacting a professional for treatment if the tree has a diameter greater than 15 inches. Licensed pesticide applicators have a better selection of products that can work with older ashes.
Remember, diameter means the width across, NOT the length around—that is circumference. You can get your tree’s diameter by wrapping a flexible tape measure about the tree about 4.5 feet off the ground, marking down that number (in inches), and then dividing that by 3.14.
Remember geometry from school? Diameter = circumference ÷ … Do not be shy to whip out the calculator in the yard. Some busywork now could save you headaches in the future.
If you are interested in learning about treating ash trees, I recommend taking a look at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Homeowner’s Guide to Insecticide Selection, Use, and Environmental Protection”. You can find this document at mda.state.mn.us/eab-info-homeowners under the “Resources for Protecting your Ash Tree with Insecticides” tab. Before you apply any insecticide, read and follow the label, it is the law. If you have any questions, call your local University of Minnesota Extension office.
Shane Bugeja is the agriculture, food and natural resources extension educator for Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.
