Changes in physical and mental abilities that may occur with age can be difficult to detect for older adults and their family members, friends, and caregivers, too. To help in determining when an older adult may need assistance in the home, following is a list of 10 warning signs. Any one of the following behaviors may indicate the need to take action. It is also important to inform the older adult’s physician of these physical or psychological behavior changes.
Has your loved one:
• Changed eating habits, resulting in losing weight, having no appetite, or missing meals?
• Neglected personal hygiene, including wearing dirty clothes and having body odor, bad breath, neglected nails and teeth, or sores on the skin?
• Neglected their home, with a noticeable change in cleanliness and sanitation?
• Exhibited inappropriate behavior, such as being unusually loud, quiet, paranoid, or agitated, or making phone calls at all hours?
• Changed relationship patterns, causing friends and neighbors to express concerns?
• Had physical problems, such as burns or injury marks, which may result from general weakness, forgetfulness, or misuse of alcohol or prescribed medications?
• Decreased or stopped participating in activities that were once important to them, such as bridge or a book club, dining with friends, or attending religious services?
• Exhibited forgetfulness, resulting in unopened mail, piling of newspapers, not filling their prescriptions, or missing appointments?
• Mishandled finances, such as not paying bills, losing money, paying bills twice or more, or hiding money?
• Made unusual purchases, such as buying more than one subscription to the same magazine, entering an unusually large number of contests, or increasing purchases from television advertisements?
If you answer yes to one or more of these questions, it is time to determine if additional assistance is needed.
For more information contact your local health and human services. Help is also available by calling Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433 and Disability Linkage Line at 1-866-333-2466.
If you would like more information contact Gail Gilman, family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus at waldn001@umn.edu.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.