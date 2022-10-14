FARIBAULT — Yvonne M. Kaderlik, age 90 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Allina Faribault Medical Center following an extended illness.
Yvonne Sammon, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) Sammon was born on November 25, 1931 in Faribault, MN. She attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Ervin Kaderlik on June 12, 1951 at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Deerfield Township, Steele County, MN and had six children. Ervin preceded her in death on August 30, 2005. Yvonne worked for several businesses in Faribault over the years but worked for 25 plus years at the Treasure Cave. Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She so enjoyed playing with them. Yvonne also enjoyed gardening, dancing, especially polka dancing, bowling, baking and playing cards. Something she enjoyed everyday was her daily can of Pepsi, it was her favorite. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge 2098, both in Faribault.
She is survived by her children, Mel (Annette) Kaderlik, Duane (Dusti) Kaderlik, Bruce (Gail) Kaderlik, Diane Wunderlich, Lori (Jim) Hatfield and Keith Kaderlik, all of Faribault; by 13 grandchildren, Tiffany Masteller, Adam Kaderlik, Crystal Helmbolt, Katie Prinsen, Josh Kaderlik, Shane Bultman, Amy Bredemus, Kari Wunderlich, Cory Hatfield, Kyle Hatfield, Brent Hatfield, Logan Vargo and Llyssa St. Martin; by 2 step grandchildren, Amy Williams and Cody Williams; by 19 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren; by her brother, Joe (Kay) Sammon of Waseca; by her brother-in-law, Leonard (Sue) Kaderlik of Faribault; by her sister-in-law, Rosemarie Kaderlik of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings, Ruth (Louis) Condon, Bill Sammon, Richard (Betty) Sammon, Fr. Lawrence Sammon and Clarence "Butch" Sammon and by her brother-in-law, Albert Kaderlik Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault, with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Academy High School or a charity of the donor's choice in memory of Yvonne.
