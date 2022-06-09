Yvonne L. Anderson

FARIBAULT — Yvonne L. Anderson, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Allina Hospital in Faribault following a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

