Yvonne L. Anderson Jun 9, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARIBAULT — Yvonne L. Anderson, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Allina Hospital in Faribault following a brief illness.Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.For complete obituary and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Service Parker Kohl Obituary Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Coroner: Medford deaths were murder-suicide Former day care owner receives settlement in bias lawsuit Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home Morristown murder suspect charged '2000 Mules' offers compelling evidence Upcoming Events Jun 9 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Burger Basket Night Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 10 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices