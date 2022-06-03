Yvonne L. Anderson Jun 3, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARIBAULT — Yvonne L. Anderson, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Allina Hospital in Faribault following a brief illness.Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.For complete obituary and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Service Parker Kohl Obituary Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Family-operated winery receives international double gold awards Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Upcoming Events Jun 3 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 4 Farmers Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices