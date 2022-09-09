Wilma Inez Smith

FARIBAULT — Wilma I. Smith, age 95, of Faribault, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

To send flowers to the family of Wilma Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 14
Service
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
1:30PM
First English Lutheran Church
204 2nd Street Nw
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Sep 14
Visitation
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
12:00PM-1:30PM
First English Lutheran Church
204 2nd Street Nw
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments