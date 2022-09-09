Wilma Inez Smith

FARIBAULT — Wilma I. Smith, age 95, of Faribault, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
A celebration of Wilma's life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Mark Johnson will officiate. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held in the fellowship hall at church and will begin at 12:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Wilma Inez, the daughter of William and Ida (Braaten) Foster was born on April 24, 1927, in Dexter. On March 14, 1948, she was united in marriage to Harold Smith at the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church. Wilma loved being a homemaker and raising her four children. She also worked numerous jobs as a waitress and housecleaner. Wilma loved to do crafts, flower gardening and above all, Wilma loved to spend time entertaining her family and friends. She had a strong faith and was an active member of First English Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Roger (and Marge) Smith of Royalton, Bonnie (and Jim) Lenway of Faribault and Pat (and Steve) Wright of Chester, VA; daughter in law, Sharon Smith of Medford; grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Sarah (and Jon) McGurran and Shannon Kardell; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Izzy McGurran and Avery and Alivia Anderson; one brother, David Foster of New Jersey; other relatives and many friends.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Bill Smith both in July of 2020; four sisters and two brothers. Wilma's family wishes to extend a special 'Thank you' to the caregivers at
Pleasant View Estates for the wonderful care and friendship they provided to their mother and grandmother over the years.
