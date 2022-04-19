FARIBAULT — William O. Harn, age 96, of Faribault, MN, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, MN.
William Oscar was born on January 8, 1926, in Red Wing, MN, to Oscar C. and Delta A. (Perkins) Harn. Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard/Merchant Marine during WWII from May 1944 - July 1945. He was united in marriage to Donna McCarthy on November 8, 1950, in Mason City, Iowa. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1951 and was discharged in May 1952. Bill worked as a barber for his entire career. He operated his own barbershop in Minneapolis for many years while raising his family in Richfield, MN. He also worked at Normandale Community College for many years as a custodian and boiler engineer and was known as Mr. Dependable. In retirement, Bill continued his work as a barber, filling in for local barbers and volunteered at the State Schools. He cherished his time at the lake with his children and grandchildren, swimming, waterskiing, and tubing well into his 80's. He and Donna enjoyed square dancing and taking their camper south for the winter. Bill also enjoyed hunting for deer and grouse. He volunteered for the St. Patrick's Church fall festival, Faribault Community Thanksgiving dinner, and Rice County Central Veteran's Association. He was a member of the Faribault Knights of Columbus, VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his children, Judy Anderson (Dennis), William M. Harn (Namsun), Kathleen Sherman (Joe), and Kristine Harn; 11 grandchildren, Kirsten (Peter), Naomi (Jeff), Ryan, Reece, Trenton, Samuel, Tori (Bea), Alonzo, Peter, Michelle (Aidan), and Ben (Justin); 7 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Gray; sister-in-law, Jeri Lien; special cousin, Steve Redman (Terri); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Oscar and Delta; daughter, Linda Gray; siblings, Doris Spilman (Don), David Harn (Cecilia), Elizabeth Swanke, and Jerry Harn (Mary Lou); and many other family members.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, MN, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com