FARIBAULT — William J. Pemrick, age 68, of Faribault, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.
Memorial Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
William Joseph, the son of William F. and Patricia L. (Feyereisn) Pemrick, was born June 21, 1954, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1973. William married Theresa I. Shimota on November 18, 1977, in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA. He proudly worked as a truck driver for Malt O Meal for over 30 years. William enjoyed truck pulls, spending time with his family and most of all he loved to play with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Curtis of Faribault, Jolene (and Justin) of Northfield and Kyle (and Nicole) of Prior Lake; three grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton and Emma; brothers, Michael (and Diane), David and Harry (and Kathy) Pemrick of Faribault; sister, Julie Peterson of Bombay; many other relatives and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Diane, Lorie and Brenda Pemrick and an infant sister.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.