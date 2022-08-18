William Charles Bill Thom

APPLE VALLEY — William (Bill) Thom, 86, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis due to a sudden illness. William Charles Thom was born on May 1, 1936 to Charles and Lillian (Lockman) Thom in Faribault, Minnesota. Bill attended Bethlehem Academy with the class of 1954. He worked for 47 years as an electrician and was a 60-year member of the IBEW 110.
On July 18, 1953, Bill married Janice Heil in Faribault and later divorced. On April 21, 1990, Bill married his current wife, Kathleen (Borchardt) Barnett, residing in Apple Valley.
Bill enjoyed working on projects in his wood shop at home, fishing and hunting with his sons, RVing with his wife Kathleen, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, five children Steve (Frances) Thom of Apple Valley, Jamie (John) Lang of Red Wing, Sharon (Tom) Maas of Faribault, Mike (Carol) Thom of Ellsworth, WI, Jeni (Charlie) Schad of Sartell; step-daughter Mylisa (Scott) Mueller of Faribault, 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, brother Joseph Thom, sister Lorraine Adams, and daughter Kathleen Jane Thom.
A private family celebration of life will take place in the near future.
