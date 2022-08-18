William Charles Bill Thom

APPLE VALLEY — William (Bill) Thom, 86, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis due to a sudden illness. William Charles Thom was born on May 1, 1936 to Charles and Lillian (Lockman) Thom in Faribault, Minnesota. Bill attended Bethlehem Academy with the class of 1954. He worked for 47 years as an electrician and was a 60-year member of the IBEW 110.

To plant a tree in memory of William Thom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments