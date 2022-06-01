HESPERUS, CO — Wendy Renee (Huber) Prouse, age 55, of Hesperus, Colorado and formerly of Faribault died on February 28, 2022, in Durango, Colorado.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Wendy Renee, the daughter of Jerald and Patricia (Miller) Huber was born on July 21, 1966, in Colorado. She graduated from Faribault High School, then attended Mankato State receiving a degree in Speech Pathology & Audiology. Later she received her master's degree in Deaf Education from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, OR. She was currently employed by New Mexico School for the Deaf in Early Childhood Intervention. She married Bradley Prouse on July 15, 2006, in Durango, CO. She rescued over 100 dogs and enjoyed walking them, hiking and riding mountain bike.
She is survived by her husband, Brad; her father and second mother, Jerald Huber and Sharon Steock of Faribault; one brother, Steve (and Lori) Huber; one niece, Victoria Huber; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Huber.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NMSD Wendy Huber Prouse Memorial Fund at Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF)