Wayne M. Monson

OWATONNA — Wayne Monson, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 12,2023, at his home in Owatonna, MN.
Wayne Michael was born on September 7, 1965, in Faribault, MN. He attended Faribault Senior High School and received his GED with the class of 1983. Following High School, Wayne worked for 39 years at various manufacturing facilities in Faribault and Owatonna, Wenger in Owatonna being the most recent. He really enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, music and watching movies. Wayne had a tremendous heart and accepted everyone, enjoyed gathering events with family and friends and was an advocate for donating to various charities.
He is survived by two children, Anthony Monson of Decatur, IL, Mary Beth Papadakis-Hewitt (Gabe) of North St Paul, Mn; 1 grandchild; 4 siblings, Dale Monson (special friend Carol Lee); Thomas Monson of Owatonna, MN, Gail Gillen (Anthony); Bryan Monson (Kimberly) of Faribault, MN; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Allen and Bernadine; and brother Mark Monson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 12:00-1:00pm and service to follow at 1:00-2:00pm at Brick-Meger Funeral Home, 1600 Austin Road Owatonna, MN. Interment will be held later at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault
