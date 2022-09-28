Virlyn D. Buddy Molmen

FARIBAULT — Virlyn DuWayne Molmen, age 86, of Faribault passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson officiating. Lunch will be served following the service followed by interment at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Virlyn DuWayne was the son of Arnold and Myrtle (Quam) Molmen and was born on May 12, 1936, in Lakota, ND. After graduating from high school in Pekin, North Dakota Virlyn went on to business school in Fargo North, Dakota. Buddy began his management career at Massey Ferguson Tractor Co. in Fargo. On December 16, 1961, Viryln was united in marriage to Darlene Lampert. As a young family, they moved to Brooklyn Center where Buddy was the plant manager at Genova. In 1981, his work with Genova relocated him to Faribault to start a new plant location. Buddy valued being a manager that his employees looked up to and could call a friend, after a fulfilling career, Buddy retired from Cako. During retirement, he was very active with his church. Buddy was an amazing woodworker and enjoyed flying model airplanes which led him to start the club, Rice County Radio Control Flyers in 1981. Above all, Virlyn prided himself with being a great family man. Playing the game Aggravation and going for walks and bike rides where he could have conversations are memories those close to him will cherish forever.
Buddy is survived by his daughters, Lori (and Jeff) Schell of Durango, CO, Anita Underdahl and her fiance, Tim Taylor of Faribault; grandchildren, Kristen (and Nick) Emblom, Matt (and Jenni) Boyum, Jennifer, Allison, Elizabeth and Kassie; great grandchildren, Colton, Taylor and Brookes; two sisters, Arlene Morken and Janice (and Eldon) Harveland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene; his son, Shanon Molmen; sister, Marlys (and Myles) Ophaug and brother-in-law, Richard Morken.
Buddy's family would like to thank Pastor Mark Johnson for his prayer, conversation and friendship along with the wonderful staff at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
