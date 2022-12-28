FORMERLY OF FARIBAULT — Virgil A. Robicheau, age 75, formerly of Faribault died on December 19, 2022, at Winter Haven, FL.
Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Virgil is survived by his siblings, Jerry and Ginny Robicheau, Mary Wilhite and David (and Susan) Robicheau; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Clark Robicheau and Diane Free.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
