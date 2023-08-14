Vickie L. Bultman

FARIBAULT, MN — Vickie L. Bultman, age 69, of Faribault, MN, passed away August 12, 2023, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, following a brief illness.

