Vicki Ann Doble

WINTER GARDEN, FL — Vicki Ann Doble was welcomed into heaven on March 24, 2023, at the age of 63. She was born on September 19, 1959, to Ray and Mary Ann (Velzke) Sanders in Faribault, Minnesota. Vicki married the love of her life, Charles Doble of Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 19, 1981, in Faribault.

