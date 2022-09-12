Vera Prodoehl

FARIBAULT — Vera Ann Prodoehl, age 83, of Faribault, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home.

To send flowers to the family of Vera Prodoehl, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 16
Service
Friday, September 16, 2022
10:00AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments