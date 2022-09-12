Vera Prodoehl

FARIBAULT — Vera Ann Prodoehl, age 83, of Faribault, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Cory Rohlfing will officiate. Interment will be held at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Vera Ann, the daughter of Theodore and Vera (Chadsey) Visser was born March 28, 1939, in Olivia. After graduating from high school in Olivia, Vera attended business college in Mankato. She then returned to Olivia where she met the love of her life, Donald Prodoehl. They were married on June 25, 1960. They lived in Minneapolis for a short time before returning to Olivia and raising their five children. In 1979 they moved to Faribault and worked with Farmer Seed & Nursery. Vera later work for the Regional Center and retired from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Vera loved to travel, knit slippers, bake banana bread for her grandchildren, play bridge, solve crossword and sudokus puzzles every morning and was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports teams.
Survivors include her children, Kristine Tedrow, Teresa Moen, Stephen (and Noemi) Prodoehl, and Marcia (and Mike) Donkers; grandchildren, Robin (and Savana Kalenberg) Tedrow, Kyle Tedrow, Libby (and Tim Kalm) Moen, Amanda Moen, Ashley Prodoehl, Jacob Dahl, Luke Donkers, Zach Donkers and Tyler Zimmerman; other relatives and friends.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Joshua; sons in law, Roger Tedrow and Allan Moen; parents, Theodore and Vera; sister, Iona Tegner and brother, Ted Visser, Jr.
