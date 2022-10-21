HAHIRA, GA — Traci L. Sapp (Schweisthal), age 57 of Hahira, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA following an extended illness.
Traci was born on January 17, 1965 in Faribault, MN to Dave and Janice (Duffney) Schweisthal. She graduated from Faribault Senior High School with the Class of 1983. Traci continued her education for Secretarial and Photography.
Traci was blessed with 3 children as well as 7 grandchildren. She loved photography, painting with friends, plants (even with a black thumb), traveling, the beach, animals, coffee, 80's rock bands and her favorite title was Grandma. She was especially proud of the 20+ years she worked at Mediacom.
Regardless of distance Traci's love was felt by her family and friends. On December 19, 2005 Traci married the love of her life Mark Sapp. Their unconditional love continued even after his sudden passing in 2019.
Traci is survived by her 3 children; Phil, Sara and Tony, and Tyler; mother Janice; brother Rob; grandchildren: Ellie, Anthony, MayLynn, Jonathon, Meah, Maverick, and Jaxson; her furbaby Herkie as well as her BFFs Lisa and Carol.
Traci is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark, father, Dave, brother, Alan, furbaby Harley and Maternal and Paternal grandparents and mother-in-law Emma.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault, MN. Memorial visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The family is requesting casual dress. Interment will be held at a later date.
