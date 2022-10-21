Traci L. Sapp

HAHIRA, GA — Traci L. Sapp (Schweisthal), age 57 of Hahira, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA following an extended illness.

