FARIBAULT — Tom Kalow, age 66 of Faribault, died on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Channel Inn, Warsaw on Thursday, September 22, 2022, starting at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Thomas John, the son of Richard and Marilyn (McConkey) Kalow, was born December 17, 1955, in Faribault. Tom married Vickie Ableman on December 28, 1996, in Faribault and they later divorced. He graduated from Faribault High School and was previously employed as a laborer for Gridor Construction and currently for Kielmeyer Construction, Nerstrand. Tom enjoyed fishing, trapping, hunting and going up north to Cass Lake.
Tom is survived by his son, Shane Kalow; sister, Ruth (Fran) Karl; former wife, Vickie Kalow, all of Faribault; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; sister, Jane Rothstein and niece, Beth Steinbauer.
