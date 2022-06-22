MEDFORD — Timothy "Tim" Hager, age 64, of Medford, passed away on June 21, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford, on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Biebighauser, officiating. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Medford.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Sunday, June 26th 2022, from 2 to 5 pm., and also at the church on Monday June 27th beginning at 9:00 am.
Tim was born on August 24, 1957, in Faribault, to Neil and Donna Hager. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Wetzel on June 25, 1977, in North Morristown.
He graduated from Medford High School in 1975 and entered the workforce at Deml Heating in Owatonna. He continued his career at Schwickerts in Mankato as a HVAC Installer and his current job at Bauernfeind Goedtel in Faribault where he has worked since November 1993 as an estimator/project manager.
Tim was very active in church. He was an Elder and Sunday School Teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Tim loved spending time with his grandkids and family, riding horses, traveling, camping, snowmobiling and working on the farm. Tim served on the Sheriffs Mounted Posse of Steele County for over 25 years and was a president, wagon master and participated in various posse activities.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hager; children, Charissa (Jon) Oeltjenbruns and Cooper (Danielle) Hager; grandchildren, Miya Weber, Malaki Weber and Lesley Oeltjenbruns, Danica Hager, Ava Hager and Braxton Hager; mom, Donna (Kratt) Hager Dokken; brother, Thomas (Mary Purfeerst) Hager; sisters, Tamara Wetzel, Teresa (Scott) Krampitz and Tonette (Scott) Webster.
Tim was preceded in death by his dad, Neil Hager, stepdad, Truman Dokken and brothers-in-law, Dwaine Wetzel, Bob Wetzel and Harry "Pete" Wetzel; mother-in-law, Luella Gehrke.