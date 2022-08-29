Thomas Tom Nelson

FARIBAULT — Thomas 'Tom' B. Nelson, age 77, of Faribault, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at Congregational Church of Faribault United Church of Christ on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Susan Lester officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Tom, the son of Clifford and Frances (Simmons) Nelson was born on December 19, 1944, in Minneapolis. He served in the U. S. Army and later was employed by Kemps (formerly known as Clover Leaf Dairy). He married Joan Morris on December 28, 1985, in Fridley. Tom enjoyed their cabin at Hill City, it was his happy place and spending winters in Arizona. They enjoyed traveling and participating in outdoors sports.
Survivors include his wife, Joan C. Nelson; two children, Wendy Stark of Longmont, CO and Jeff Nelson (and Theresa) of Ramsey; four grandchildren, Tyler Stark, Trevor Stark, Amber Stark and Britney Nelson; five great grandchildren, Shane Test, Braxton Stark, Jameson Hedlund, Holly Test and Rowan Stark; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Nelson and his wife, Trudy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Frances Nelson; one sister, Kaye (and Bob) Hogan; and one stepbrother, Gary Enzler.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Congregational Church Roof Fund or Allina Hospice.
