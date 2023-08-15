Theone C. Gilbertson

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and
older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in
the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across
central Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold
front will bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday.
Smoke will reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin
Cities around noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke
may be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI
category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across
the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels
will continue to be high for most of the day. Winds will become
southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away
from the state and disperse. Air quality should improve below
alert levels by the end of the day on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.