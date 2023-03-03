Theodore Ted Savoie Jr.

FARIBAULT — Theodore "Ted" Savoie Jr., age 74, of Faribault, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, following an extended illness.

Service information

Mar 8
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 8
Time of Remembrance
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
6:30PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 9
Interment
Thursday, March 9, 2023
1:00PM
Maple Lawn Cemetery
1917 4th St. N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
