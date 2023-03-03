FARIBAULT — Theodore "Ted" Savoie Jr., age 74, of Faribault, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, following an extended illness.
Theodore Michael, the son of Theodore Sr. and Eleanore (Carpenter) Savoie was born on July 27, 1948 in Faribault, MN. Ted grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Purple Heart. Following his time with the Marines, Ted worked for the Faribault School District doing Ground Maintenance. He was united in marriage to Vicki Bluhm on July 5, 1974 in the Black Hills of South Dakota. While he wasn't working, Ted enjoyed playing euchre, especially at the Savoie Thanksgiving tournament, spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events, going for rides, and walking at the Nature Center.
Ted is survived by his children, Jamie (Amy) Sunde, Jason (Jamie) Savoie, Jesse Savoie, and Laura (Eric Sammon) Teske; grandchildren, Dakota Savoie, Peyton Savoie, Abby Teske, and Ike Teske; his siblings, Rose (Dave) Moravec, Linda (Mark) Vigesaa, Shirley (Brian) Trotter, and Diane (Mike) Benjamin; sister-in-law, Carol Savoie; brothers-in-law, Eugene (Anna) Bluhm of Faribault and James (Geralynn) Bluhm, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki; parents; brothers, Gerald, Roland, Gordon (Judy), Stanley, Daniel, and Roger Savoie; sisters, Connie (Dennis) Spicer, Dee Dee Klaras, and Kathleen Johnson; and sister-in-law, Sue Savoie.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30 P.M. Interment will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 P.M with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
