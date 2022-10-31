MORRISTOWN — The Reverend Daniel Ezekiel Zielske, age 86, of Morristown died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a day surrounded by family.
MORRISTOWN — The Reverend Daniel Ezekiel Zielske, age 86, of Morristown died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a day surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Johnson and Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown at a later date.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Daniel was born August 2, 1936. He was the younger of two sons of Ewald and Irene (Laudert) Zielske. Growing up on the farm in North Morristown, he experienced the tragic loss of both his father and brother while away at school. Dan graduated from Concordia College, Saint Paul where he met Joan Boeder - they were married on August 20, 1960, in Brainerd. Dan graduated from seminary in Saint Louis and served congregations in Greenwood and Green Bay, WI; Des Plaines, IL; and Saint Paul, MN. In just seven and a half years Dan and Joan were blessed with five children, Deborah, David, Daniel, Joy, and Jonathan. In the eighties, Dan became an ELCA pastor and faithfully served many Lutheran churches as an interim pastor and continued serving into his retirement. Dan and Joan were proud foster parents for close to twenty adolescent girls; many who still call them "Dad and Mom".
Pastor Dan always had a heart to serve and made his faith active in love in countless ways. Among them included organizing five bus trips of volunteers from Faribault after Hurricane Katrina. Dan's love of God's creation was recognized by the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District for his 50 years of planting trees and forest management skills. Dan and Joan enjoyed years of traveling to over 50 countries. He loved his retirement on the Zielske Century Farm which he affectionately called "Farm Woebegone".
He is survived by his wife, Joan; five children, Deborah (Steve) Cowing, Daniel (Catherine) Zielske, Jr., Joy (David) McElroy, the Rev. Jonathan (Anne) Zielske, and Stacey (Tom) Anderson; 18 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. He is further survived by many loving family members and beloved neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David William Zielske and one son, David John Zielske.
Memorials may be designated to Cherish All Children and ELCA Disaster Relief. Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
