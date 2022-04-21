BACKUS, MN FORMERLY OF NEW PRAGUE — Tami M. "Tootie" Elstad, age 56 of Backus, formerly of New Prague, was called home to the house of our Lord on April 19, 2022, dying suddenly from a heart attack. Tami was always full of life and definitely kept the party going.
Tami was born on August 14, 1965 to Leo and Marilyn (Pavek) Odenthal at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague. Tami is the fourth of five children and is so very much loved by her siblings Bev, Bonnie, Brenda and Terry.
Tami graduated from New Prague High School in 1984 and married Ken Wagner later that year on September 1, 1984. The 17-year union was blessed with two wonderful children, Nichole and Brett. Tami held a variety of positions including spending many years at Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casino in the Public Relations department.
On February 21, 2009 Tami married Dan Elstad in beautiful Jamaica. The picturesque beach wedding was the beginning of a wonderful 13+ year marriage. They lived in Backus, MN in a beautiful lake home with their beloved dog, Elli. A lot of great memories were had at the house as friends and family were always welcome to the Elstad resort. When having a bonfire, take the opportunity to put another log on the fire and toast to a happy memory of Tami. She is loved so much and will be dearly missed.
Tami is survived by her husband, Dan of Backus; daughter, Nichole (Ben Olson) Wagner of Montgomery; son, Brett (Noemi Jimenez) Wagner of Elko-New Market; mother, Marilyn Pavek Odenthal Simota of New Prague; siblings Bev (Dave) Theilmann of New Prague, Bonnie (LeRoy) Bauer of Montgomery, Brenda (Scott) Gratz of New Prague and Terry (Dawn) Odenthal of New Prague; step-children, Carle (Chris) Quinn of Media, PA, Chad (Katie Eckert) Elstad of Eagan, Joel Sunde of Faribault, Jesse (Senyca) Sunde of Cape Coral, FL, Jared (Lindsey) Sunde of Burnsville; grandchild Evan Olson; 8 step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews
Tami was preceded in death by her father, Leo Odenthal; step-father, Ed Simota; Grandparents John and Alice Pavek and Jacob and Frances Odenthal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 25th at 11:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday from 4-7 PM and Monday morning from 7:30 - 10:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall.
