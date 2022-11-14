FARIBAULT — Susan M. Chavie, age 72, of Faribault, MN, passed away November 13, 2022, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center following a brief illness.
Susan Marie was born on September 29, 1950, in Morristown, MN, to Alexander and Lynnell (Orne) Chavie. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1968. For over 30 years, Sue owned and operated The Children's Exchange clothing store in Faribault. In her retirement she managed Froggy Bottoms River Suites in Northfield, MN. Sue enjoyed traveling and wintered for the past five years in Texas. She took great pride in being involved with chihuahua rescue efforts.
She is survived by her children, Pete Stevens, Ross Stevens, and Jessica Paquette; grandson, Benjamin Stevens; siblings, Thomas Chavie (Eunice), Steve Chavie, and Mary Doty (Bill Peterson); her dog, Milo; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Lynnell; and her sister, Barbara George.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
A Celebration of Life will also be held at Corks & Pints in Faribault at a later date
