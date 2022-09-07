FARIBAULT — Sue Anne Savoie, age 77 of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
Born October 23, 1944, to Henry and Catherine (McFadden) Spartz in Minneapolis, MN. Dad was a soldier during World War II. After the war we moved to Shieldsville. I have fond memories of the fun I had with my friends in that little community. I felt safe and secure where I grew up. The troubles of the world seemed far away.
Attended District 32 Country School and Faribault High School graduating in 1962. Graduated from South Central College Faribault and St. Mary's University Winona.
My mother was the organist at St. Patrick's Church. When the doors were open, we were there, Mom because she played the organ and me because I liked being with my mom. She taught me how important it was to have a relationship with the Lord.
Dan Savoie and I married and had three children. We lived in Owatonna and Faribault. Later we were divorced.
Raising my children was one of the highlights of my life. I learned many things from them, and they kept me grounded.
Getting an education was important to me. Having these degrees was very helpful in advancing my career. Don't let anyone tell you that getting an education isn't important or that it is too late to get one. I worked at several businesses in Faribault over the years and I retired as an Engineer from Daikin in Faribault.
I have been part of two very large families, and I am thankful for them. The Savoies and the Reicherts accepted me and made me a part of their lives. I didn't have a sister growing up. I gained many sisters being in these families, Dave and Linda Schmitz, Gene and Sharon Hoagland, Mary and Dave Owens, Diane and Dennis Rothstein, Randy and Shelly DeMars, Tom and Dawn Reichert, Jeff and Marie Reichert, Deb and John Truman, Dennis and Connie Spicer, Roland Savoie, Gordie and Judy Savoie, Stan and Pam Savoie, Mike and Kathy Johnson, Dave and Rose Moravec, Teed {Ted} and Vicki Savoie, Roger and Carol Savoie, Mike and DeeDee Klaras, Mark and Linda Vigesaa, Brian and Shirley Trotter, Mike and Diane Benjamin and families.
I enjoyed working out at Fit for Life and taking car rides with my Jim to enjoy God's world and listen to our favorite music, riding bike, reading, sewing, good movies, swimming, dancing, playing cards and Dominos, volunteering, pickle ball, walking, getting together with friends, traveling, and visiting family. I was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, St. Vincent de Paul, Moose Lodge and Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
I have always liked to travel and increased that activity after retirement. Jim and I had some great get aways.
I am grateful to God for a long full life, the many blessings he has granted me, my Jim, a loving family, a career that I loved, for good friends, for being a friend of Bill W. and living in the greatest country in the world. I tried to see the good in life. Somethings were scary, I tried to do them anyway.
Remember if nothing else always be kind. People will tell you you're soft, weak or stupid. Ignore them all.
I would like to thank Jim, Lisa, Dean, Rob, Tom, Mary, Rick, Sharon, Geri and hospice, my friends and family for being there for me through my illness. You made life more than bearable you helped to make me feel safe.
Sue is survived by her fiancé, Jim Reichert of Faribault; by her children, Lisa (Don) Morgan of Livonia, NY and Dean Savoie and Maria Gallo of Desert Hot Springs, CA; by eight grandchildren, Donald Morgan II, Malinda Morgan, Shane Morgan, Paul Morgan, Phillip Morgan, Taylor Savoie, Dakota Savoie and Daniel Hernanez; by her brother Tom (Mary David) Spartz and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Savoie, granddaughter, Ellen Morgan and brother, Tony Spartz.
