Sue Anne Savoie

FARIBAULT — Sue Anne Savoie, age 77 of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

Sep 9
Memorial Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Sep 9
Funeral Service
Friday, September 9, 2022
12:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
