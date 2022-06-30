Steven Twiehoff

FARIBAULT — Steven Ludwig Twiehoff, age 69, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on June 21, 2022, peacefully with family at his beside. Steve has been dealing with cancer for four years and put up a courageous battle. He was born on April 20, 1953, in Faribault. Parents were George and Mavis (Johnson) Twiehoff. He graduated in 1971 from Faribault Senior High. Received his Horticulture degree from the U of M in Waseca.
As a family, Twiehoff Gardens was started in 1964. It started as a roadside stand in front of the family home selling pumpkins and squash. After graduating in 1973, Twiehoff Gardens and Nursery was developed. Steve ran Twiehoff Gardens and Nursery until retiring in 2020 after selling to Matt Thomas who continues to keep up with the tradition of farm to table vegetables. The family enjoyed serving the community by allowing them to buy local fresh vegetables and plants. Steve really enjoyed visiting with the customers and their families year after year. He was dedicated to his loyal employees and always giving back to the community when he was able. In the short off season, Steve spent his time in Mesa, AZ playing cards, swimming, visiting with his nieces and relatives. He really loved being at the family cabin on Mille Lacs Lake in the summers.
He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and loyal customers. He is survived by his sister, Ann (Steven) Bicknase of Mesa, AZ; brother, Randy (Karen) Twiehoff of Faribault; two nieces Suzanne and Stephanie Bicknase of Gilbert, AZ and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mavis Twiehoff.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 pm at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. A memorial service will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at the 4th Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available on the church's website. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Wearing of masks are encouraged, but optional.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Steven's name to 4th Avenue UMC, Relay for Life (American Cancer Society), or Episcopal Church "Community Café" free meal program of Faribault.
