FARIBAULT — Stella RoseMarie Brown, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.
Stella RoseMarie was born on June 11, 1933, in Rice County, MN, to Edward and Catherine (Mahoney) Brown. She attended elementary school at District #98 and graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1951. After her graduation, Stella joined the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa as a missionary teacher. Mission work brought her to Shorewood, WI, Mobile, AL, and Chicago, IL. She completed undergraduate degree at Edgewood College in Madison, WI, and later completed three master's degrees in education curriculum and reading at National University in Evanston, IL. Stella taught in the Chicago Catholic Schools and LaGrange Public Schools from 1953-1994. During her time in Chicago, she was the Director of the Religious Education Program at St. Barnabas Parish for 15 years. Teaching was her passion at all levels, and she was recognized by receiving the Outstanding Illinois Teacher award. She was also involved in community activities where meals were prepared and given to people in need. Stella and her friends started the Public Access to Deliver Shelters (PADS) for the homeless on the south side of Chicago and directed it for several years. For 16 years they provided meals and clothing to all who came to the shelter, and no one was turned away! In 2014, Stella returned to Faribault to be close to her family.
Stella is survived by her brother, Harry (LaNaya) Brown; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine; and siblings, Helen (Stan) Kaderlik, Ralph (Belva) Brown, Don (Patricia) Brown, Dorothy (Jay) Touchstone, Richard "Sam" Brown, Cyril Brown, and Irene Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Shieldsville. Visitation will be held on Wednesday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials may be designated to Bethlehem Academy High School in memory of Stella.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.