Stella RoseMarie Brown

FARIBAULT — Stella RoseMarie Brown, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.

Service information

Sep 21
Visitation
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road
Faribault, MN 55021
Sep 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
2:00PM
Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road
Faribault, MN 55021
