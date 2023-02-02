FARIBAULT — Sid (Sidney A.) Toering of Faribault, MN, 66 passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 with his family nearby after living more than 9 years with young onset Alzheimer's disease.
Sid graduated from Webster City high School in Iowa and got his AA in diesel mechanics from DMAC and worked for many years as shop foreman at Van Deist Supply. Then he met the love of his life, Katie Hennessy at the airport while waiting for a plane to Alaska, they got married and he continued life's adventures in Minnesota.
Sid was the kind of guy that never met a stranger and easily made new friends wherever he went. Fishing, the outdoors, skiing, camping, hiking, playing with anything that had wheels or motors, and fixing or building things were his passions. His biggest pride was his family and the life they carved out raising two great kids, the many adventures they shared and running the family Veterinarian business.
Although Alzheimer's robbed his mind and changed his body, we choose to remember his smile, adventurous spirit, his jokes, and the twinkle in those big blue eyes. We will miss you Sid!
Forever loved and missed by wife, Katie, kids Emily and Neil, brother Rich(Janet), cousin Loren, niece Melissa(Matt) Pulis, Lisa and all the Hennessy in-laws , nieces and nephews, Danielle and Alissa and many friends. We take comfort knowing Sid can be at peace now surrounded by eternal light. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org in Sid's memory.
Memorial Church services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St. NE, Faribault.
For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
