FARIBAULT — Shirley R. Cagle, age 91, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Milestone Senior Living.
Shirley Ruth, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Harger) Dusbabek, was born on November 16, 1930 in Faribault, MN. Shirley grew up in Faribault and attended the Faribault Senior High School. She worked as a waitress all her life at various restaurants, including Country Kitchen, Wimpy's, and Olympia. While she wasn't working, Shirley enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, motorcycles, and watching the Twins. She attended her first game in 2021 at 90 years old after being nominated for the Dare to Dream Program. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, Regina Wilson, Deborah Cagle, Lawrence (LaVonne) Cagle, Pamela Savoie, Tom (Kelli) Cagle, Scott (Peggy) Cagle, and Stephen Cagle; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ed Dusbabek and Carol Beaupre; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alfred, Ronald, Charles, Dennis, Robert, and Richard Dusbabek; sisters, Kathy Francis, Donna Daniels, and Betty Lindeman; and a grandson, Christopher Cagle.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Pastor Erica Cunningham, Moments Hospice Chaplain officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.