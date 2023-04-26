Sheila Bossmann

FARIBAULT, MN — Sheila H. Bossmann, age 69, of Faribault, MN, passed away April 24, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.
Sheila, very appropriately, arrived into the world on July 4th, 1953, in Denver, CO, to Joseph and Rose Agnes (O'Brien) Hagerty. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1971. She then completed her training to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). This afforded her the ability to work at the Faribault State Schools, The Wilson Center, the 3M Corporation, and Sedgwick Claims Management company. She formed many valued friendships and carried irreplaceable memories throughout her years of employment.
Sheila met the love of her life, Daniel Bossmann in the first grade and married him on June 20, 1981. They enjoyed 42 years of beautiful marriage.
Sheila was the queen of garage sales, always looking for that bargain and treasure. She was an extreme extrovert who enjoyed crafting, lunch with friends, making friends anywhere possible, road trips, vacations, shenanigans, hosting gatherings, holidays and ensuring everyone in her vicinity, whether she knew you or not, felt loved and provided for.
One of Sheila's greatest joys in life were her 3 boys and her grandchildren. After managing to survive and raise Brian, Greg and Chris (all three being born within three years) she happily served as a surrogate-type mother to all of their very best friends. Whether that was by providing a place to spend the night, feeding regular meals to or lending an ear to vent, she felt honored that they also felt at home in The Bossmann household.
Sheila then took on the role as "Nana" as soon as her first precious grandchild, Knox, was born. Harrison and Ruby followed, and she made sure to impart her Irish heritage to all of them by regularly sending St. Patrick's Day outfits and making sure everyone celebrated it, accordingly. These three were always in her mind and often by her side, giving her many more challenges to tackle and laughs to be had.
Sheila was a true source of love, light and laughter (with a hefty dose of frank honesty and a little bit of mischief) everywhere she went. She made a friend in everyone she met and loved others fiercely. She will truly be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Bossmann; three sons, Brian (Ali) Bossmann, Greg Bossmann, and Chris Bossmann (Chrissy Cervantes); three grandchildren, Knox, Harrison and Ruby; sister, JoAnn (John) O'Byrne; and many other beloved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Agnes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the church.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
