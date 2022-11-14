Sharon Marie Hering

FARIBAULT — Sharon Marie Hering, age 66, of Faribault died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, St. Mary's Campus.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Thursday, November 17, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Nov 18
Visitation
Friday, November 18, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Nov 18
Service
Friday, November 18, 2022
10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
