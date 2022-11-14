FARIBAULT — Sharon Marie Hering, age 66, of Faribault died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, St. Mary's Campus.
Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeffery L. Sandgren, officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Sharon was born January 4th, 1956, to John and Elizabeth (Keilen) Malecha. Alongside her thirteen brothers and sisters, she grew up in rural Millersburg, and later Morristown where she eventually graduated high school. Shortly after graduating, she had two children: Rochelle and Dustin. In 1982, she met Clete while working at The Faribault Woolen Mill, and after several years of making fun of him, they married in 1985. In 1987, they welcomed twin girls, Casie & Amanda.
Sharon was a giver in every sense, and made everyone that met her feel important, loved and welcome. She loved to cook and provide for her family and friends. She lovingly forced food, treats and more on everyone that visited. She loved riding the motorcycle with Clete, and watching the Vikings play, but what she loved the most was spending time with her seven grandchildren. Sharon took the term "doting grandparent" to another level, (sometimes to the frustration of the sugared-up children's parents). She found so much joy in watching them succeed in school, attending track meets, football games, dance recitals and more.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Clete, their children; Rochelle Koszuta, Dustin Brown, Casie (Matt) Steeves and Amanda Hering, her grandchildren; Ian, Emma, Alex, Caden, Addy, Chloe and McKenzie, her siblings; Peggy, John, Don, Fran, Bill, Mike, and many brother and sister in laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, whom she loved so much.
She is preceded in death by her parents; John, and Elizabeth Malecha, her siblings; Patricia, Leonard, Gerald, Ann Marie, Robert, Elizabeth, and Conrad.
