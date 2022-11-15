GRAND RAPIDS — Sharon M. Salaba Nelson, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away November 14, 2022, at The Lodge at Grand Village Care Center in Grand Rapids following an extended illness.
Sharon Marie was born August 23, 1949 to Charles "Art" and Evelyn (Jandro) Carroll of Faribault, MN. She graduated from Faribault Senior High School, where she was active in band, playing the French horn. She went onto continue her education at Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing. Sharon graduated and became a lifelong nurse to care for others. She worked for many years as an emergency room nurse at District One Hospital in Faribault, MN and later worked at Fairview Ridges in Burnsville, MN.
Sharon married Ron Salaba in 1969, and they were blessed with 5 biological children (plus a few "adopted kids" Chris, Jodi and Mary Kay) and was preceded in death by infant son, Ron Jr. Sharon has 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sharon married again in 2009 to Daryl Nelson. Sharon loved cooking and baking (famous for her candies, spritz cookies and rosettes). Sharon's love for music continued as she sang in the church choir and played piano. She enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting as well as gardening and plants. Sharon was very proud to be a nurse, she poured her heart into her job and patients, working as an emergency room nurse for almost 40 years. In addition to being a nurse, she worked on the dairy farm.
Regardless of distance, Sharon's love for family and friends was always felt. She leaves behind her husband, Daryl Nelson of Grand Rapids; children, Theresa (Lance) Meyer, Diane (Blaine) Strauss, Rick (Deb) Salaba, CJ (Tracy) Salaba; grandchildren, Ashley (Jake) Snediker, Patrick (Sam) Meyer, Parker (Sheila) Meyer, Ellie (Xavier) Walker, Jacob Salaba, Tommy Salaba; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Snediker, Everett Snediker, Brantley Meyer, Creed Meyer; brother, Patrick Carroll; many brothers and sisters in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Evelyn Carroll; infant son, Ronald Salaba Jr.; Ron's parents, Joseph and Evelyn Salaba; and Daryl's parents, Herb and Barb Dropps.
A Celebration of Life honoring Sharon will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home from 1:30-3:30 pm in Faribault, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
