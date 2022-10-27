FARIBAULT — Sharon A. Carpenter, age 73 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN following an extended illness.
Sharon Ann, the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Meyer) Aube was born on April 5, 1949 in Faribault, MN. She attended Faribault High School. Sharon began working at Control Data and later with 3M. On July 13, 1968 she was united in marriage to Richard Carpenter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. Sharon and Richard lived in Watertown, SD for many years and she worked at Moffatt Inc. for 25 years. While living in Watertown, Sharon taught children's ministry at New Life Church, was a Hospice care volunteer and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Later they would move to Faribault and volunteered at Whispers of Hope, the Furball Pet Sanctuary and was a member of Bible Study at St. Luke's Church. Sharon enjoyed spending time with all of her family, dancing, bowling, board games, playing cards, taking walks, cross country skiing and playing pickle ball.
She is survived by her husband Richard Carpenter of Faribault; by her children, Chad (Shellie) Carpenter of Montrose, SD and Beth Carpenter and Pat Ebeling of Burnsville, MN; by two grandchildren, Allison and Brodyn; by her siblings, Tom (Bonnie) Aube of Pueblo, CO, Jan Balata of Faribault, Art Aube of Faribault, Ray (Lynn) Aube of Faribault, Mary (Don) Morrissey of Faribault, Sue King of Alexandria, VA and Pete (Alane) Aube of Bemidji, MN and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marie Aube, nephew, Ray Aube III, niece, Kim Ford, brothers-in-law, Jim King and Joe Balata and sister-in-law, Marilyn Aube.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Church in Faribault with Rev. Gordon Elliott officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Whispers of Hope in Faribault in memory of Sharon.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.