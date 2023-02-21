Scott Andrew Witte

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
VISALIA, CALIFORNIA — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Scott Andrew Witte age 45 of Visalia California on Feb 9th, 2023. Scott was born on June 4th, 1977, in Faribault Minnesota to the parents of Dale and Sandra Witte. Scott loved living in Minnesota, he had shared in the past his fond memories of family members and a family farm. Scott loved talking to his great Uncle Harold about the Witte family farm.
Scott graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. Scott attended COS where he focused on automotive repairs. He was a gifted auto technician and had many ASE Certifications. He loved watching car races, attended the Long Beach Grand Prix and many NHRA drag races.
Scott loved music (especially metal), history, cars, and his biggest love of all…Miss Kaia.
Scott & Music, Scott was an amazing drummer. He loved music beginning with Iron Maiden, Rush, Metallica, Mudvayne, the list goes on and on. He attended numerous concerts.
Scott played in numerous local bands as the drummer, he was nothing short of a truly awesome drummer. He played in gigs as far north as Redding, Ca all the way to Hollywood. He dabbled at home playing guitar. He would try to teach his daughter how to play his electric drums (to keep the noise down). Scott bought a beginner's drum set for his daughter to practice on in the garage.
Scott was a father. A great father at that. He loved his daughter fiercely. She had him wrapped around her finger and he knew it. He did anything and everything he could for her.
Scott was a great friend, a hard worker, loving dad, a brother, and a loving son. His passing was not expected at all. He had more life to live, but God called him home early. He’s now an Angel watching over us. We just wish Heaven wasn’t so far away.
Scott was preceded in death by Grandparents Robert Barrett, Ralph and Evelyn Witte, Uncle Neil Barrett.
Scott is survived by daughter Kaia, parents Dale and Sandra Witte, brother Curtis (Sasa), niece Brooke Carrillo (Carson and Xowie), nephew Mason Witte all of Visalia Ca. Grandmother Connie Barrett of Kenyon Minnesota, Aunt Pam Beener (Dave) of Des Moines Iowa, Uncles Gary Barrett (Mary), Jerry Barrett (Diane) of Minnesota, Great Uncle Harold Witte of Faribault Minnesota, Great Uncle Frank Grimm (Darlene), Great Aunts Erna Quam, Edna Quam, along with many cousins in Minnesota, Iowa and North Carolina
Visitation will be held on March 3rd at 2:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, Ca. 93291