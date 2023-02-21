Scott Andrew Witte

VISALIA, CALIFORNIA — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Scott Andrew Witte age 45 of Visalia California on Feb 9th, 2023. Scott was born on June 4th, 1977, in Faribault Minnesota to the parents of Dale and Sandra Witte. Scott loved living in Minnesota, he had shared in the past his fond memories of family members and a family farm. Scott loved talking to his great Uncle Harold about the Witte family farm.

